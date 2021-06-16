Tirbin PHC gets oxygen concentrators

TIRBIN, 15 Jun: Tirbin EAC Tajum Ronya handed over two sets of oxygen concentrators to the SMO of the PHC here in Leparada district on Tuesday.

The portable oxygen concentrators purify air through an inbuilt device and can concentrate 10 litres of oxygen per minute.

The EAC urged the medical team to ensure hundred percent Covid-19 vaccination coverage in Tirbin administrative circle, and also appealed to the people to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Tirbin CO Hage Atho was instrumental in procuring the oxygen concentrators from Australia-based NRI volunteers called Medical Oxygen for All free of cost.

Besides the medical staff, ZPMs Paktum Lombi and Nyori Jilen were present during the handing over of the concentrators. (DIPRO)