Gao seeks action against BRO officials responsible for showing Kimin as ‘Bilgarh’ in Assam

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: Eastern Arunachal parliamentarian Tapir Gao on Sunday stated that the Border Roads Organization (BRO) officials responsible for showing Kimin ADC headquarters in Papum Pare district as ‘Bilgarh’ in Assam and covering up Arunachal’s name with a white paste during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s inauguration of the Kimin-Potin road should be booked under appropriate section of the law.

Gao further stated that “whoever mischievously showed Kimin as being in Assam created boundary misunderstanding between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and also misguided the union defence minister.”

The MP strongly condemned the incident and expressed shock at “how the white paste episode unfolded in the presence of our own state’s top leaders at the function.”

He demanded that the BRO apologize to the people of Arunachal for such an insulting episode.

Gao also said that the chief secretary should issue a clear statement on the whole episode.

Meanwhile, the All Kimin Youth Welfare Association has lodged an FIR at the Kimin police station against BRO official Pramod Kumar for allegedly naming Kimin as Bilgarh in Assam.

The BRO stated that it was done because of strategic reasons, apparently to avoid any reaction from China over the defence minister’s visit to Arunachal.