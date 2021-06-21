Gov, CM greet people on Int’l Yoga Day

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga.

The governor in his message said that “in a larger humane approach, we should also initiate others into yoga practice for their healthier future and glorious contribution for a developed Bharat.”

Highlighting the benefits of yoga, Mishra said that yoga is a time-tested regimen and it helps manage stress, anxiety and depression.

Referring to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, he appealed to everyone to practice yoga regularly to counter the ill-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also urged the people of the state to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The chief minister in his message said that this year’s theme, ‘Be with yoga, be at home’, is of much relevance at this time when the society is still recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Covid-19 plight is not just a physical crisis; it has also left lasting impacts on mental health, with many left in psychological suffering, depression and anxiety, dealing with the pandemic-necessitated restrictions and loss. Yoga can come to the help of people dealing with such crises, since its practice is to promote both physical and mental health,” he said.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year the International Yoga Day will be observed at home through digital media all over the world. Let’s all join the Yoga Day celebrations virtually on 21 June,” Khandu said. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell).