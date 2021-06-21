MoRTH officials inspect damaged retaining wall, order new construction

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Regional Officer (RO) Subash Chandra and MoRTH Executive Engineer Abhay Kumar inspected the 45-metre damaged retaining wall near IG Park here to learn about its ground status, cause of damage, and its impact on traffic movement.

Chandra directed contractor TKEC Pvt Ltd and team leaders of the authority’s engineer to start a new retaining wall with proper design and drawing immediately, and to submit a detailed report with technical parameters as discussed at the earliest for further necessary actions.

The RO also inspected the progress of the underpass work in Bank Tinali area and directed the team leaders of the authority’s engineer to ensure quality and mandatory testing as per the prescribed guidelines.

A massive chunk of the retaining wall near IG Park at Chainage 33+206 km of National Highway 415 (Package A) was washed away on 31 May, following incessant rainfall.