Work on Itanagar-Jote road to start soon: MLA

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara has informed that the tender process for the Itanagar-Jote road has been started and work will start soon.

Speaking to the press here on Sunday, Tara said Rs 89 crores has been sanctioned for the project.

“Chief Minister Pema Khandu took a decision to declare it as the first state highway. He kept his promise and placed funds for construction of this highway, even though, due to the Covid-19 situation, funding has become an issue in the whole country,” said Tara.

In the first phase, the highway will be constructed upto the NIT in Jote. “This project will be taken up in a phased manner. In the first phase, it will cover 21 kms. It will be a two-lane highway. In future, the Itanagar-Jote road will be expanded and it will reach upto Lemmi in Pakke-Kessang,” informed the MLA.

Once completed, the highway from Itanagar to Lemmi will shorten the distance between the Itanagar capital region and districts like East Kameng, West Kameng and Tawang, he added.

The MLA sought cooperation from the people in completing the highway. “CM Pema Khandu and the state government are committed to complete the Itanagar-Jote highway. But the government needs cooperation from the locals in this regard,” said Tara.

Further, the MLA informed that work at the NIT in Jote has resumed after the government of India sanctioned Rs 300 crores to complete the infrastructure project.

“The whole campus was left abandoned for many years. However, with the support of CM Khandu and MoS Kiren Rijiju, the government of India agreed to sanction Rs 300 crores to complete the work,” he said.

The MLA said he has suggested to the NIT director to focus on completing the infrastructure “on a need basis.”

“First, focus on completing the construction of accommodation of teaching faculties, classrooms, hostels, library and laboratory. After that only other projects should be taken up,” he said.

Tara also claimed that Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College in Jote has been fully renovated. “The work carried out in the initial phase was of very poor quality. However, after renovation of the infrastructure, the college has improved considerably,” he added.