2 houses gutted in Yegri village

TIRBIN, 21 Jun: Two houses along with granaries were gutted in a fire incident in Yegri village here in Leparada district on 18 June.

The owners of the houses were Kedam Yuro and Damkar Yuro.

Nothing could be saved as the owners were away from home and were engaged in jhum cultivation when the mishap occurred at around 3 pm, Tirbin EAC Tajum Ronya informed.

The EAC along with CO Hage Atho visited the incident site the next day and took stock of the situation. He said properties worth lakhs of rupees, including livestock, were lost in the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, the EAC said. He ruled out the possibility of an electric short-circuit starting the fire as there was no power supply at the time the incident occurred.

The district administration has provided Rs 20,000 each to the affected families as immediate relief.

The EAC said that Tirbin area urgently needs a fire tender along with skilled firefighters. The nearest fire station is in Basar, which is 37 kms from Tirbin.

Meanwhile, Iyum Badak Basar, wife of MLA Gokar Basar, former minister Gojen Gadi, Leparada ZPC Nyabi Dirchi, and the union youth affairs & sports minister’s OSD Komjum Riba visited the affected families in Yegri village and provided financial help and other necessary household items to them.

The Kargu Kardi Welfare Society, the Tirbin unit of Gumin Rego Kilaju, the Galo Baptist Union Tirbin, and the police team also extended help to the fire victims in cash and kind.