Covid-19 vaccine ‘maha abhiyan’ launched in state

CHANGLANG, 21 Jun: Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte launched the Covid-19 vaccine ‘maha abhiyan’ at the district hospital in Changlang, in the presence of DC Dr Devansh Yadav and others on Monday.

The abhiyan was also launched in Jairampur by MLA Laisam Simai, in Bordumsa by ADC Talo Jerang, and in Kharsang by SDO Rakesh Rai. The abhiyan was also launched in Manmao and Udaipur in Innao.

In Lower Subansiri district, Education Minister Taba Tedir launched the abhiyan at the Yazali CHC, while DC Somcha Lowang launched it in Ziro. On the occasion, NGO World Vision donated 10 oxygen concentrators to the Yazali CHC.

In Papum Pare, Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara launched the abhiyan at the Doimukh CHC. The abhiyan was also launched at 12 other Covid vaccine centres in the district, where altogether 722 persons were vaccinated during the programme.

In West Kameng, DC (in-charge) Sang Khandu launched the abhiyan at the general hospital in Bomdila. On the first day, 400 beneficiaries were targeted to be vaccinated with Covishield vaccine.

In West Siang, Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi along with former national footballer and coach Gumpe Rime launched the abhiyan at the general hospital in Aalo, while in Shi-Yomi district, DC Mito Dirchi launched the abhiyan at the Mechuka CHC.

In Kamle district, DC Adong Pertin launched the abhiyan at the district hospital in Raga. The abhiyan was also launched at various health centres across the district.

The abhiyan was launched in Kra Daadi district by DC Higio Tala at the Covid vaccination centre in Palin town, and in Tirap by DC Taro Mize and MLA Wanglam Sawin at the general hospital in Khonsa. In East Siang HQ Pasighat, local MLA Kaling Moyong launched the abhiyan at Bakin Pertin General Hospital. (DIPROs)