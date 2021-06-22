ABK demands inquiry into Kimin episode

ITANAGAR, 21 Jun: The Adi Ba:ne Kebang (ABK) has demanded that the state government order a thorough inquiry into the lapses which led to the recent episode when Kimin in Papum Pare district was mentioned as being in Assam by the defence minister’s office’s Twitter handle, following the inauguration of the Kimin-Potin road broadening work by the defence minister recently.

ABK president Getom Borang in a press release on Monday stated that the ABK is concerned about the erroneous statement.

“It is learnt that protocol and security arrangement were entrusted to Assam during the programme, whereas the event took place in BRO complex, Kimin, in Papum Pare district, which is very much within Arunachal Pradesh. The construction work of the road took place from Kimin to Potin, wholly inside Arunachal Pradesh, and the beneficiaries of the project are the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” Borang said.

“If not clarified and corrected properly, this is detrimental and will mislead both the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam as it involves territorial integrity,” he added.