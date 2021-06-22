International Day of Yoga observed in state

ITANAGAR, 21 Jun: The 7th International Day of Yoga (IDY) was observed throughout the state on 21 June.

Governor BD Mishra along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu participated in a yoga session organized by the youth affairs department on the lawns of the Raj Bhavan here.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor expressed hope that the occasion would motivate more and more people to practice yoga.

He appealed to the people to make yoga practice a part of their lifestyle, and to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic through Covid-appropriate behaviour and observing the Covid protocols.

The chief minister on his part said that health plays a very vital role in life, and yoga enhances it. “Yoga is helping the people to beat the bad effects of the coronavirus during this Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The yoga session was conducted by yoga instructor Tana Yapu.

The health & family welfare department observed the IDY through the virtual mode.

While celebrating the IDY, Health Minister Alo Libang said, “Yoga brings harmony in all walks of the life and thus is known for disease prevention, health promotion and management of many lifestyle-related disorders.”

In the Itanagar capital region, residents of several wards, along with their corporators and Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom participated in a yoga drill at their homes to mark the IDY.

In Changlang district, the 9 Assam Rifles (AR) along with the civil administration, the police and the CPRF organized the IDY at the Indo-Myanmar border. In Changlang headquarters, the deputy commissioner, the 9 AR commandant and the SP also attended the IDY function.

In East Siang district, the North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine in Pasighat organized a national webinar on the topic ‘International Day of Yoga-2021 – Be with yoga, be at home’. More than 100 participants from all parts of the country participated in the webinar.

In West Kameng, the IDY was observed at Gaden Rabgye-Ling Monastery in Bomdila. Among others, SP B Reddy and Everester Anshu Jamsenpa participated in it.

The monastery’s abbot, Geshe Dhondup Tsering, spoke about the importance and benefits of yoga, particularly during the time of Covid-19.

The All Dirang Students’ Union, in collaboration with the All Dirang Taxi Union and the All West Kameng Students’ Union conducted a cleanliness drive near Nadipar to mark the day.

The IDY was also observed by the Arunachal unit of the Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari, Rajiv Gandhi University in Rono Hills, the RTC camp of the ITBP in Kimin, and the ADC office in Dumporijo in Upper Subansiri district. (With inputs from Raj Bhavan, DIPROs and others)