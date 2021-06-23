APPDSU demands public apology from BRO within a week, FIR lodged

ITANAGAR, 22 Jun: The All Papum Pare District Students’ Union (APPDSU) has demanded a public apology from the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for showing Kimin in Arunachal as ‘Bilgarh’ in Assam during the road inauguration programme at Kimin on 17 June.

Condemning the programme organized by the BRO, giving wrong information about Kimin, the APPDSU said, “This act on the part of the BRO has hurt the sentiments of the denizens of Kimin, in Papum Pare district.”

Seeking apology from the BRO officials within seven days, the APPDSU said, “If they fail to apologize, the establishment of the BRO should be lifted from Kimin immediately, or else the union would go for rigorous democratic movement against the BRO.”

The APPDSU said that the act of omitting Kimin’s name before the inaugural programme showed “malafide intention of the BRO.”

The union also lambasted the “lackadaisical attitude” of the Papum Pare district administration, saying that the “district administration could have averted the wrong information of the inaugural programme as it was conveyed to the DC, Yupia before the scheduled programme.”

“The district administration should immediately resolve the matter as it has happened under its jurisdiction,” the union said.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Abotani Students’ Union (AAPATSU) has also vehemently condemned the act of the BRO.

Quoting the CM that he had briefed union MoS Kiren Rijiju about the matter, the AAPATSU demanded that Rijiju should clarify in public “how he intentionally allowed to commit such a blunder, that too in his presence.”

Meanwhile, the Save Arunachal Youth Association (SAYA) has filed an FIR at the Kimin police station against EE (Civil) for Chief Engineer Project Arunank, Pramod Kumar, for circulating the date and venue of the inauguration of the Kimin-Potin road by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh “by naming Kimin as being in Bilghar, Assam.”

The SAYA also claimed that the BRO officials had covered up the picture of ITBP Kimin’s signboard with a white paste where ‘Arunachal Pradesh’ was written.

The association requested the police to “take immediate and stringent action against Kumar within 10 days for his mistake and for declaring Kimin as a part of Assam.”