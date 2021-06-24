MP asks BRO to apologise

KIMIN, 23 Jun: Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia has asked the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to apologize to the people of the state for showing Kimin in Arunachal as Bilgarh in Assam during the recent visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Kimin town.

Rebia visited Kimin on Wednesday and met the local people. Talking to the media, he said “the BRO has hurt the sentiment of the people of Arunachal.”

“BRO has been working in Kimin for the last many years. How can they make such a blunder? If they can’t show respect to the local people, it would be better if they shift out of Kimin,” he said.

Rebia said the attempt to show Kimin as part of Assam is a deep conspiracy and it might hurt Arunachal’s cause at the Supreme Court where the Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute is being currently heard.

He also warned that if BRO did not take corrective measures, he would raise the issue in the parliament.

“Kimin is one of the oldest administrative circles of the state and therefore, the BRO will have to come clean on this issue. I will discuss the matter with the state government and if needed will raise this issue in the parliament,” Rebia said.