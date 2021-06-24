DC unhappy over slow vaccination progress in Papum Pare

YUPIA, 23 Jun: Expressing concern over the slow progress in the Covid-19 vaccination in Papum Pare district, Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu asked the health authorities to organise a mass awareness campaign to disseminate correct information about the vaccine in far flung villages, in coordination with the administrative officers to achieve the target set by the government for cent percent vaccination by September this year.

He said this during a District Task Force (DTF) meeting to review the performance and progress of vaccination against Covid-19 in Papum Pare district, which was held in the conference hall of the deputy commissioner here on Wednesday.

Ligu said most of the people are reluctant to get vaccinated due to widespread misconception and misinformation about the anti-Covid vaccines.

He asked all outpost administrative and medical officers to cooperate with each other and to intensify the village-to-village survey to identify all the eligible people and encourage them to get vaccinated.

Highlighting the status of the vaccination in the district, District Medical Officer Dr K Perme said “Papum Pare is among average performing districts in terms of vaccination for 18 years plus group.”

“We need to achieve the vaccination target set by the government,” Dr Perme said.

DRCHO Dr Neyang Nitik and Epidemiologist Eli Angu gave presentations on the status of vaccination and the pandemic in the district.

All the outpost administrative and medical officers-in-charge of CVC attended the meeting. (DIPRO)