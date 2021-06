ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: The Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court (HC) will remain closed from 5 to 12 July on account of summer vacation, including Dree festival on 5 July, according to a HC notification.

However, the office of the registry will remain open from 10 am to 3 pm, except Sunday, Saturday and gazetted holidays. Limitation will not run during the vacation, the notification said.