DH&TE staff mourn death of Hage Pilia

ITANAGAR, 23 Jun: The officers and staff of the directorate of higher and technical education (DH&TE) on Wednesday deeply mourned the death of Planning Superintendent Hage Pilia, who breathed his last after a brief illness at the Heema Hospital on Tuesday night.

Born on 10 June, 1967 at Hari Village in Lower Subansiri district, late Pilia had joined the Education department on 16 June, 1988 as LDC and was posted in JN College, Pasighat. He was promoted to UDC in 1993 and posted to IG Government College, Tezu. In 2002, he was promoted and posted in the directorate and was serving as Superintendent (Planning) in the DH&TE till his demise.

“In addition to being a humble and fine gentleman, late Pilia, was a dedicated and sincere employee of the directorate,” the H&TE director said in a condolence message.

The staff of the directorate observed two-minute silence for the eternal peace of the departed soul and also prayed to the Almighty to give strength to the bereaved family members.