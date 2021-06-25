Online registration to induct women as general duty soldiers

PASIGHAT, 24 Jun: The Sigar military station is going to set up a six-day ‘Online registration help desk’ at the town hall here from 26 June for induction of women with a minimum qualification of matriculation as general duty soldiers.

During the period, personnel from the Sigar military station will facilitate registration and provide guidance with regard to the online registration process, informed army sources.

East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh has lauded the move and assured to provide all logistic support and cooperation to the army officials in making the help desk successful.

However, she has asked the organizers to ensure that all Covid-19 norms are followed, and said only 50 people at one time should be present on the spot as per the Covid-19 SOP.

Dr Singh asserted that “the proposal to induct women in the military police will strengthen women power similar to their male counterparts in guarding the nation.” (DIPRO)