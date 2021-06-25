144 vaccinated during village-intensive Covid-19 vaccine drive

LONGO, 24 Jun: A total of 144 youths here were vaccinated against Covid-19 during the rollout of a village-intensive vaccination drive for the beneficiaries aged between 18 and 44 years in Longo administrative circle of Tirap district on Thursday.

Longo CO Ripi Doni along with the medical department, ASHAs, AWWs and panchayat members launched the drive, which achieved cent percent coverage on the first day.

The CO stated that the drive was successful because of the active involvement of the panchayat leaders, ASHAs and AWWs led by Gram Panchayat Chairperson Hogang Wangsa. (DIPRO)