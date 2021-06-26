3 more succumb to Covid-19, state’s death toll at 165

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: Three more Covid-19-related deaths were reported on Friday, taking the state’s death toll to 165. One of the deaths was registered late night on Thursday.

According to the DHS report, on Thursday night, a 47-year-old male patient from West Kameng died at the Chimpu DCH. He had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the general hospital in Bomdila on 16 June and had been admitted to the Bomdila DCH on 20 June, and later shifted to the Chimpu DCH on 21 June. The patient had taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 13 April.

An 80-year-old male patient from the ICR died at the Chimpu DCH on Friday. He had tested Covid-19 positive through RT-PCR on 19 June and had been admitted to the DCH on the same day. The patient had received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 1 April.

An 80-year-old female patient from Papum Pare died at the Chimpu DCH on Friday. She had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the flu clinic of RKMH on 22 June and had been admitted to the DCH on 24 June. Her vaccination status is nil.

None of the patients had comorbidity.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the state reported 266 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 81 are symptomatic.

On the same day, a total of 305 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

The ICR reported the highest 55 Covid-19 cases, followed by 41 cases in West Kameng and 25 cases in Lohit.

With 36 percent, Kurung Kumey reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Currently, the Chimpu DCH has 42 patients and the Pasighat DCH has eight patients. The Lekhi SQF has 21 occupants.

Also, a total of 5,171 samples were collected from the entire state on Friday (see full bulletin)