RD secy takes stock of centrally-sponsored schemes

LONGDING, 26 Jun: RD&PRI Secretary Amarnath Talwade along with RE Deputy Director Nabam Rajesh and PMAY SNO Tamo Rebi on Saturday took stock of the progress of the ongoing centrally-sponsored schemes of MNREGA, PMAY and FFC grants, etc, in Longding district.

Later, a meeting was conducted to review and discuss various issues pertaining to the schemes related to the rural development department and their implementation.

During the meeting, Talwade opined that it is very important to ensure proper implementation of rural development schemes in a state like Arunachal, where the majority of the population resides in the rural areas.

Officials of the department concerned shared the status of the works accomplished and the necessary action plans.

The meeting was attended by Longding DC Bani Lego, ZPC Lohpong Wangham, DPDO Dakli Gara, BDOs, member secretaries and ZPMs.

The visit was part of a weeklong tour to assess the implementation of schemes in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts. (DIPRO)