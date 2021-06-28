108 ambulances flagged off

YAZALI, 27 Jun: Local MLA and Education Minister Taba Tedir flagged off two 108 emergency response ambulances, for Yazali and Deed, from the general ground here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

The minister expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and said, “The ambulances equipped with basic life support systems will save many precious lives.”

He urged the people of Yachuli assembly constituency to get vaccinated at the nearest vaccination centres and stay away from hearsays. “If anyone has any doubts about the Covid vaccine, they can always consult doctors at the nearest healthcare facilities,” he said.

DMO Dr Tago Kanno appealed to the public to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour and sought cooperation from panchayat members to achieve the target of 100 percent vaccination coverage in the district.

Yachuli ADC Toko Babu asked government employees and government representatives like GBs to “follow government directives, facilitate the medical team to contain the pandemic, and set precedents by getting vaccinated first.”

The ambulances will be stationed at the Yazali CHC and the Deed-Neelam PHC.

Among others, ZPC Likha Sangchhore, Yazali CHC MO Dr Tao Tassar, doctors and panchayat members were present at the flagging-off function. (DIPRO)