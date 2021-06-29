Travel advisory issued after highway disruption

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 28 Jun: The Siang district administration on Monday issued a travel advisory, advising motorists to take either the Pasighat-Mariyang-Yingkiong route or the Likabali-Basar-Aalo route to reach Siang district.

Vehicles bound for Shi-Yomi and West Siang districts have been advised to take the Likabali-Basar-Aalo road.

The advisory has been issued after heavy and incessant rains washed away the Pasighat-Pangin highway at Chainage 36.200 km on 27 June.

The highway authority has deployed men and machineries to restore the road communication. Officials of the highway department here in East Siang district said the restoration work would take at least 15 to 20 days as new formation has to be excavated by cutting the rocky hills. Moreover, inclement weather is hampering the restoration work.

The disruption in surface communication has reportedly affected the regular supply of food, fuel and other essential commodities to Siang, West Siang and Shi-Yomi districts and parts of Upper Siang district.

Heavy rainfall in the Siang region for the last one week is also causing a rise in the water levels of the rivers and perennial streams. Overflowing river waters have submerged rural roads and human habitations in several locations in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

DIPRO adds: Meanwhile, the West Siang district administration has shifted the point of entry (PoE) into the district from Ruksin in East Siang district to Likabali, in view of the disruption in road communication.

All West Siang-bound returnees have been advised to go for compulsory RAT at the PoE in Likabali, except for those who possess negative test reports not older than 72 hours.

Inter-district returnees from nearby districts will have to undergo RAT at the Piyi check gate.

“No ambulance will be provided to people who test positive for Covid-19, and they will have to reach their respective destinations in their own conveniences,” the administration said.