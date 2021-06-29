Vaccinations camps held at remote villages bordering Tibet

MAGO/JETHANG, 28 Jun: A total of 177 beneficiaries aged 18-44 years and 10 beneficiaries aged 45 plus years were given Covid-19 vaccination during vaccination camps held at remote Mago village and Jethang grazing ground in Tawang district on 25 and 26 June.

In order to vaccinate grazers who have already moved out of their villages towards the Indo-Tibet border with their herds for summer grazing, one camp was organized at the Topgye hot spring for the benefit of the grazers of Chunag, Lungur and Chirgyap La, as well as for the villagers of Mago, on 25 June.

The second vaccination camp was conducted on 26 June at the Jethang general ground, which is around four-and-a-half hours’ walk from Mago village. This camp was set up to facilitate vaccination of the grazers of Tso-Gye, Merathang and Yaya.

Random RATs were also conducted at both the locations, and no Covid positive case was detected.

DRCHO Dr Rinchin Neema treated 25 patients suffering from different ailments, while Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu assured to provide all possible help to the villagers.

Besides this, one Pempa of Solungthi was given a relief amount of Rs 1,05,000 since his house was washed away last year in flood and 10 of his yaks were killed. Rs 80,000 was handed over to one Yeshi of Solungthi, who also lost his house and yaks in the same flood.

The vaccination camps were led by Jang ADC RD Thungon and DRCHO Dr Rinchin Neema. (DIPRO)