APSCPCR team visits OWA’s CCI

NAHARLAGUN, 28 Jun: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), comprising its Chairperson Gumri Ringu, Member Secretary K Lomi and members N Achung and Y Taksing, visited Oju Welfare Association’s (OWA) child care institute (CCI) here on Monday to assess if any orphan children with Covid-19 were reported/placed at the CCI, and to take stock of the various activities being carried out in the interest of the children sheltered at the CCI.

“We observed that all general health and hygiene were provided and followed thoroughly by the inmates as well as the staffs. All the inmates are imparted informal education to further enroll them in Oju Mission School, located in Papu Nallah, and they are also provided skill training, viz, cutting, embroidery, loin loom, etc,” the commission informed in a press release.

“And most importantly, a separate quarantine room has also been identified by OWA for all the new inmates,” it added.

It informed that 359 children have been placed at the OWA children home, and about 320 children have been repatriated to their parents/guardians through the ICR Child Welfare Committee.

“So far as specialized adoption agency is concerned, presently there are seven children, of whom three are intellectually able children,” the APSCPCR said.

OWA chairperson Ratan Anya requested the APSCPCR team to pursue the authority concerned to provide NCERT textbooks for the children sheltered at the home. The appeal was made considering the fact that the children sheltered at the home have never been enrolled for any kind of formal education.

Anya also requested the team to recommend to the appropriate authority to provide vitamin supplements to boost the immunity of the children at this time of the pandemic.

The APSCPCR said it was informed that, since the very first Covid-19 lockdown, not a single inmate has been infected by the virus till date.