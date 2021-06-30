5 drug peddlers arrested, more than 1 kg raw opium seized

CHANGLANG, 29 Jun: The anti-drugs squad (ADS) of the Changlang police station and troops of the Assam Rifles nabbed five drug peddlers from different locations in Changlang district in the last two days and seized more than 1 kg of raw opium, cocaine and marijuana from their possession.

Based on a tip-off about the presence of drug peddlers in Changlang town, the ADS, led by Changlang PS OC Inspector CA Namchoom, under the supervision of SP Mihin Gambo, conducted a raid in Dhobi Line on 28 June, during which three drug peddlers, identified as Soglat Mam (25), Nginshing Sajung and Lingdom Taram (50) were arrested.

Raw opium smeared in cloth, weighing approximately 201.57 gms, and three mobile phones were seized from their possession, informed the SP.

On Tuesday, the Assam Rifles apprehended two peddlers from the general area of Longka village in Nampong and recovered approximately 900 gms of raw opium smeared in cloth, 150 gms of ganja, 95.4 gms of cocaine, three mobile phones and Rs 1,15,900 from their possession.

Gambo informed that two separate cases have been registered at the Changlang and the Nampong police stations against the peddlers under the NDPS Act.

The SP appealed to the public to join hands with police to eradicate the drug menace from the district.