4 Covid-19 deaths reported on Wednesday, state’s death toll at 172

ITANAGAR, 30 Jun: Four more Covid-19-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the state’s death toll to 172. One of the deaths occurred on Tuesday morning but the health department reported it on Wednesday.

According to the DHS report, a 73-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Namsai died of Covid-19 on Tuesday morning at 6:30 at Sanjivani Hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam.

The patient had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the Chowkham CHC on 29 May. Initially, the patient was admitted to the DCHC in Namsai on 1 June, but was referred to Dibrugarh on the same day. The patient had taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A 22-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Namsai died of Covid-19 on Wednesday at the DCHC in Namsai. He had been brought to the DCHC with fever and acute convulsion at 12:30 pm, and died about an hour later. The patient had tested positive through RAT. He had taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 27 June.

A 33-year-old male patient with comorbidity from the ICR died in the TRIHMS’ casualty ward in Naharlagun on Wednesday. The patient had been brought to the TRIHMS’ casualty ward on Tuesday night.

He had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at TRIHMS. He later died from cardio respiratory arrest at 2:45 am on Wednesday. The patient’s vaccination status is unknown.

A 52-year-old male patient from Upper Siang died at the DCHC in Yingkiong on Wednesday. The patient had been brought to the district hospital in Yingkiong in an unconscious state on the same day at 10 am, and he died four hours later. He had tested Covid-19 positive through TrueNat. He had taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 3 April.

Meanwhile, the state on Wednesday reported 286 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 150 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 71 Covid-19 cases, followed by 29 cases in Upper Subansiri and 20 cases each in Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley.

With 38 percent, Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

A total of 207 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Wednesday.

A total of 4,782 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day (see full bulletin)