APUWJ, APC condemn hacking of reporter’s Facebook page

ITANAGAR, 30 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and the Arunachal Press Club (APC) have condemned the recent hacking of the Facebook page of their member and general secretary of the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association, Sangge Droma.

“Droma is a well-known face who has gained recognition for her work, especially during the last year, covering the pandemic situation in the state. On her job, she has reported on a number of issues affecting the state and the people on various fronts. Despite this, she and other journalists continue to be trolled online by uninformed members of the public, and the recent development relating to her Facebook page is another example of targeted harassment,” the press bodies said.

“Not only has her Facebook page been hacked, the person responsible has been repeatedly uploading sexually explicit contents to the page in an attempt to malign her name and image,” they said, adding that such behaviour is not only disgusting “but is also reflective of the misogyny of our times.”

“The APUWJ and the APC would like society to ask itself if such explicit images would have been uploaded by any hacker or person who has gained illegal access if the person in question was a male,” they said, and advised people to exercise caution when using social media and the internet in general, so as to not become victims of online crimes.

“With a case already filed with the police, we expect a thorough and quick investigation to identify the person responsible, and that they are punished accordingly,” the press bodies said.