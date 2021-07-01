Night curfew extended for another month

ITANAGAR, 30 Jun: The state government on Wednesday further extended the statewide night curfew for anther month, till 5 am of 1 August, starting 30 June, without any major relaxations in the containment measures.

The decision to extend the curfew was taken after the Arunachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APDMA) reviewed the prevailing Covid situation in the state on Wednesday.

“Though the number of Covid-19 patients and the positivity rate curve is declining and flattening in some districts, the overall Covid situation still remains a matter of concern, for which adequate containment measures are still necessary for containment of Covid-19 across the state,” the APDMA observed.

No persons will be allowed to move in public places during the curfew period from 6 pm to 5 am.

However, services related to security, disaster management and emergency services, including health, water, power generation, transmission and distribution services and telecom services will be exempted during the curfew period.

As per the order, functioning of government and private offices/establishments will be allowed. Shops and commercial establishments, takeaway restaurants, dhabas and other eateries will also be allowed to open, but not beyond 6 pm.

All public transport will be allowed to operate with 50 percent seating capacity, while autorickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis will be allowed to operate with one driver and two passengers. Pillion riding has been strictly prohibited, except with women and children.

“All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities will continue to provide quality virtual options until 31 July,” the order said.

However, the teachers and staffs of both government and private schools will start attending schools from 1 July, the order said.

The admissions process for the current academic session (2021-22) will be undertaken between 1 and 15 July.

While all religious places will remain closed until further orders, the religious head of a religious place or his representative may perform minimal religious rituals/prayers.

Delivery of essential goods through e-commerce may continue with observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, it said, adding that weekly haats/bazaars “may be permitted on a case to case basis, depending on local situation and with Covid-appropriate behaviour.”

Pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres and veterinary clinics may operate without restrictions, being providers of essential and emergency services, it said.

Issuing of tourist ILPs will also remain suspended during the period. “However, for developmental works in both public and private sectors, temporary permits may be issued, provided such persons are vaccinated for Covid-19,” the order said.