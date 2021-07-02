APSCPCR welcomes CJ’s intervention in child abuse case

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has welcomed the prompt intervention of the chief justice (CJ) of the Gauhati High Court by taking suo moto cognizance of the case of rape and molestation of a minor girl in Lower Dibang Valley HQ Roing.

APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu informed that, after getting information about the serious procedural lapses on the part of the sessions court in Tezu, APSCPCR member Ngurang Achung has been sent to Roing to meet the victim to get firsthand information, and also to meet the officials and stakeholders related to the case.

The commission thanked The Arunachal Times for divulging details of the case, reflecting procedural lapses, which was brought to the knowledge of the chief justice of the Gauhati High Court.