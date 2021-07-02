Stakeholders urged to ensure protection of children and their rights

ROING, 1 Jul: Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner KN Damo has urged all stakeholders to work together and ensure that children are protected and have a chance to exercise their basic human rights.

He was speaking during a meeting on protection of child rights, which was attended by Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Ngurang Achung, SP JK Lego and members of the CWC, the JJB, the DCPU, the DLSA, the CCI and Childline, Roing here on Thursday.

The DC said that the Child Welfare Committee, the district child protection unit, the child care institute and Childline “are the four pillars that uphold child rights and work together for the welfare of children.”

Achung urged all to work in tandem to deal with cases relating to violation of child rights.

He urged the CWC, the DCPU, the district legal services authority, the CCI and Childline, Roing to “cooperate, coordinate, consult and work in a committed manner, keeping the best interests of the child at heart.”

He also stressed the need to follow procedure, compile the facts and expedite the process of giving justice to children.

The SP spoke on the need to keep aside personal feelings and ties while dealing with child rights violation cases, and advised the stakeholders to take their responsibilities seriously.

“As courts consider material evidence and not emotional pleas while giving judgments, all the stakeholder committees should work together to make binding cases,” he advised.

Members of the CWC, the JJB, the DCPU, the DLSA, the CCI and Childline, Roing expressed their views and aired their grievances in dealing with cases. (DIPRO)