51 vaccine-hesitant people inoculated

BONGKHAR, 2 Jul: Fifty-one people who had refused to receive the anti-Covid vaccine during the first phase of the vaccination drive were vaccinated here in Tawang district.

The inoculation of these people was made possible due to the joint efforts of Jang ADC RD Thungon, Tawang DRCHO Dr Rinchin Neema, Bongkhar CO Phuntso Tashi, Bongkhar PHC MO Dr Pema Dolma, PRI members and the GB.

The ADC and the DRCHO also distributed facemasks and hand sanitizers for the people of Bongkhar circle.

Later, the DRCHO, the ADC, the CO and the MO held a meeting with the staff of the Bongkhar PHC, during which they discussed Covid-19 and various other health-related issues.

Dr Neema informed that 173 beneficiaries out of the total 174 (both 18+ and 45+ categories) in Thingbu village in Jang subdivision have been vaccinated.

“Only one female is due for vaccination because of her pregnancy,” said Dr Neema. (DIPRO)