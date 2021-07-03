DC convenes meet to chalk out flood and landslide action plan for ICR

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom stated that an action plan has to be prepared, incorporating the map/atlas of flood- and landslide-prone areas of the ICR, to be submitted to the disaster management department.

He was addressing a virtual meeting which was held here on Friday regarding preparation of a flood and landslide action plan. It was attended by Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, Deputy Mayor Biri Basang, corporators, Disaster Management Director Komkar Dulom, administrative officers, DDMO (in-charge) Tem Kaya, and representatives from the science & technology department.

“Disasters are mostly manmade; hence we should all realize our responsibility and refrain from indulging in illegal activities like earth-cutting, etc. We should all work together to develop the capital region into a beautiful place to live in,” Kaso said.

Phassang gave assurance that he would cooperate for the overall development of the ICR.

Dulom said that floods and landslides occur during every monsoon, often damaging properties and taking lives. “In order to mitigate loss of properties and lives, it is imperative to prepare a flood and landslide action plan for every district,” he added.

The corporators suggested conducting joint inspection by the district administration and all stakeholders to identify such locations.

The Geological Survey of India is the central nodal agency for landslide mapping. (DIPRO)