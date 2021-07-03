MLA and DC flag off 108 ambulance

BOLENG, 2 Jul: MLA Ojing Tasing and Siang DC Atul Tayeng flagged of a 108 emergency response ambulance here on Friday, in the presence of the DMO, the DRCHO, and others.

The ambulance, equipped with advanced life support system, will be operational round the clock. The ambulance service can be availed by dialling the toll-free number ‘108’.

The MLA emphasized that responsiveness of the toll-free number operators is of foremost importance.

The DC took the opportunity to discuss the ‘test-track-treat’ protocol. He highlighted the importance of intensive testing alongside vaccinations.

The DMO stated that service provider GVK EMRI will ensure uninterrupted functioning of the centralized response centre 24/7, 365 days a year.

The ZP chairperson and the Siang SP were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)