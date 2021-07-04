Maintain 80:20 ratio in team selection, players appeal to ACA

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Player Association has appealed to the Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA) to maintain the 80:20 APST and non-APST ratio while selecting the state’s senior cricket team.

The association also opposed the direct entry of players into the senior team.

“The entry of players directly in the senior team for the upcoming BCCI domestic session 2021-22 should not be allowed. All the players must be first enrolled and play under the 16, 19, 23 years age group first. Then only they can be given trial chance for the men’s senior team by maintaining the ratio of 80:20,” the association said in a representation to the ACA on Saturday.

Stating that the daily allowances of the players for the 2019-20 cricketing session have not been released yet, the association also appealed to the ACA to release the same, saying it would be of immense help to the players.

“Further, due to the pandemic, we are not able to take part in any national tournaments. And accordingly, the players are facing financial constraints,” the representation said, and urged the ACA to provide some relief package/financial support to the players from the Under-16 to men’s senior team.