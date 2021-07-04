Ruksin FRU adjudged best performing health facility of the week

PASIGHAT, 3 Jul: The first referral unit (FRU) in Ruksin was on 28 June declared as the best performing health facility of the week in the ongoing ‘Maha Tika Abhiyan’ in East Siang district.

The Ruksin FRU was chosen for the recognition for administering 1,142 Covid-19 vaccine doses and conducting seven outreach sessions, besides achieving 101.48 percent saturation in population vaccination.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh awarded a letter of appreciation to Ruksin FRU MO Dr Kadum Jonnom and vaccination in-charge O Sah, in the presence of DMO Dr Kaling Dai.

Meanwhile, the district administration has announced to provide 10 kgs of rice to each person who takes their first dose of Covid vaccine in between 5 and 10 July.

Persons willing to benefit from the scheme will have to show their voter ID cards and vaccination certificates for the first dose at the counter of the vaccination centre. Those who don’t have voter ID cards but are residing in the district may produce a certificate from the PRI member/ward councillor concerned, the DC said. (DIPRO)