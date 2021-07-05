Aboh visits de-addiction centre

KHONSA, 4 Jul: Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh on Sunday visited the Care Me Home Drugs De-addiction-cum-Rehabilitation Centre in Charju in Tirap district and enquired about the wellbeing of the addicts undergoing treatment at the centre.

Aboh advised all the inmates to completely shun their old bad habit and get back to normal life.

The MLA said that she would stand by the centre for any kind of assistance, if needed, in the days to come.

She distributed fruits and eatable items to the inmates, and also provided sports items for them.

Care Me Home Welfare Society chairperson Sontung Bangsia was also present during Aboh’s visit. (DIPRO)