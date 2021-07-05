Intensive RAT carried out at GREF camp

BOLENG, 4 Jul: Intensive rapid antigen tests (RAT) for Covid-19 were carried out at the BCC 1448 GREF camp in Simang by a medical team from the Siang district hospital here, headed by Medical Officer Dr Vimoli Tarang, on Sunday.

A total of 134 tests were done and the results of all the samples came out negative.

Siang DC Atul Tayeng emphasized that intensive testing and mass vaccination must go hand in hand for effectively battling the pandemic.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Amar Darung, who led the team, said early detection of cases is vital to breaking the chain of transmission.

The surveillance team has drawn up a probability map of areas where transmission is more likely, based on recent incidences of positive cases. High probability areas will be visited on priority, with Riga as the next site for intensive testing.

Dr Yalek Pabin informed that 95 GREF personnel were vaccinated at the district hospital on Sunday.

An augmented vaccination drive through village-wise outreach sessions is underway in the district since 21 June. (DIPRO)