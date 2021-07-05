Gov, CM extend Dree greetings

ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Dree festival of the Apatani community.

In his message, the governor said that Dree festival is the cultural identity of the Apatani tribe, which they have proudly preserved since time immemorial. “Celebration of this festival, like all other indigenous celebrations, has helped in the preservation, development and bestowing of the

age-old values and ethnic identity to future generations,” he said, and offered prayers to Danyi Piillo to invoke the Dree spirit among the people for the wellbeing of all mankind.

The chief minister in his message expressed hope that the festival would bless the people with happiness, good health and prosperity.

“Unlike earlier years, celebration of the grandest festival of my Apatani brothers and sisters this year will be subdued due to the ongoing pandemic. However, I believe that no pandemic of whatsoever magnitude can dampen the spirit and joy of Dree festival. Let’s all join our Apatani brothers and sisters in celebrating the festival with wishes and prayers,” he said.

Both the governor and the chief minister urged the people not to let their guards down against Covid-19 and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)