DC expresses concern over rising Covid cases

NAHARLAGUN, 4 Jul: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has expressed serious concern over the rising Covid-19 cases and deaths related to it in the ICR.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Potom said the positivity rate continues to be above 7 percent in the ICR, and termed it a matter of deep concern.

“Rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths related to it are worrying us. If the positivity rate goes above 10 percent, lockdown has to be imposed in the ICR as per the government of India guidelines. Therefore, now it is upto the citizens to make sure that such a situation does not arise, and this can be achieved by maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour,” the DC said.

“Lockdown is difficult for everyone, especially the daily wage earners, but if Covid cases continue to rise, the

administration will have to mull the option of a complete lockdown,” he warned.

The DC informed that the chief secretary has passed instructions to all the deputy commissioners to strictly implement the Covid-19 SOPs in the state.

“Measures like wearing of masks, maintaining social distance, banning large-scale gathering will be strictly followed. The capital police are making an effort to ensure that Covid-19 SOPs are strictly followed,” he said.

The DC also appealed to the people to get vaccinated.

“Everyone should come forward and get vaccinated. Vaccines are available. However, if there is any issue at the vaccination centres, please bring it to our notice. We will resolve it,” he said.

Further, he asked those who are in self-isolation at home to strictly follow the SOPs.