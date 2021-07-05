DC inspects govt schools in Naharlagun, Nirjuli

NAHARLAGUN, 4 Jul: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Sunday inspected the government schools in Naharlagun and Nirjuli.

The visit was made to gain an understanding of the problems affecting these schools. Recently, the DC had inspected the schools in Itanagar.

Briefing the press, he said that, as the state government has declared 2021-22 as the ‘Year of Education’, the ICR administration is making efforts to ensure that the government’s effort to improve the education sector makes progress on the ground.

“We are surveying to know the ground realities. The aim is to ensure that the minimum requirements that a school needs is fulfilled, so that students and teachers have a pleasant experience. After completion of the survey, we will submit a report to the state government for further action,” Potom said.

Describing encroachment on school land as one of the main issues, the DC said that proper mapping of schools is needed to save them from land grabbers. “There are 72 government schools in the ICR. Encroachment along with natural disasters like floods and landslides are big threats. The land allotment process of all these schools will be sped up in the coming days,” said Potom.

He also said that soon he will visit the private schools in the ICR.

The DC was accompanied by ICR DDSE Mallo Yam Gollo, IMC corporators, panchayat leaders, members of school management committees, and officials of the PWD and the PHE and power departments.