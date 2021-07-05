Pushi Bango residents to take stringent measures against drugs, alcohol problems

HIGI BAGRA, 4 Jul: The people of Pushi Bango area in West Siang district have decided to take stringent measures to contain the drugs and alcohol problems in their area.

A meeting was held in this regard at the initiative of the Memo Ao Youth Association (MAYA) at Pushi Bango Dere here on Sunday, during which several resolutions were adopted, which included imposition of hefty fines on drugs sellers/peddlers and consumers, besides initiation of legal action against them.

As per the resolution, a fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed on whoever is found to be selling, peddling or consuming drugs. A similar amount of fine will also be imposed on parents who do not disclose commission of or indulgence in such offence by their family members.

During the meeting, it was also decided to impose fines against illegal sale and transportation of IMFL and gutkha items.

Earlier, Kennedy Bagra from Mother’s Vision highlighted the consequences of drug abuse in detail.

A majority of the speakers emphasized on raising awareness among the people about drug abuse and its impact on the society, particularly the harmful effects on the users’ health. They also stressed the need for adopting such preventive measures.

MAYA chairman Kenbom Bagra and Memo Ao Welfare Society (MAWS) secretary Itum Naso also spoke.

The meeting was chaired by MAWS president Gomar Angu and was attended by all the village authorities, PRI members and senior citizens of Pushi Bango circle.