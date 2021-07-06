565 inoculated during ‘Maha Tika Abhiyan’

TAWANG, 5 Jul: Altogether 565 citizens were inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine during a ‘Maha Tika Abhiyan’ held here on Monday.

To ensure high participation, the district administration and the health department held the programme at the Kalawangpo convention hall at the parade ground here.

“We have covered almost all the villages of the district with first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, but there are migrant workers and people living in remote locations who couldn’t register for vaccination due to lack of network coverage and unavailability of required documents for registration. So, this one day ‘Maha Tika Abhiyaan’ has been conducted to facilitate those citizens,” said DRCHO Dr Rinchin Neema.

Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok, DMO Dr Wangdi Lama, and Dr Neema personally monitored the vaccination drive.

Old Market bazaar secretary Tsering Drema and New Market bazaar secretary Tsetan Dolkar assisted in identifying migrant labourers for the vaccination drive. (DIPRO)