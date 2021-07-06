Over 100 schemes under JJM approved for K/Daadi

PALIN, 5 Jul: The Kra Daadi District Water Sanitation Mission, chaired by DC Higio Tala, approved 195 schemes as part of the 2021-22 annual action plan under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) during a meeting held here on Monday.

The schemes also include 23 convergent schemes.

Tala urged the public health engineering & water supply department to put more efforts into reaching out to the public, especially to those in the remotest areas of the district.

He instructed the administrative officers to keep themselves abreast of all the developmental activities undergoing in their respective jurisdictions. “The implementing agencies should invariably keep the administration informed of all major activities being undertaken by them,” he said.

ZP Chairperson Charu Menia requested the department’s officers to guide the panchayat leaders in official and developmental matters as most of the leaders are new to the system.

PHED Executive Engineer Charu Sakap presented a brief on the ongoing projects under the JJM in the district. (DIPRO)