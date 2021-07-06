Erosion by Debing river affects villages

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 5 Jul: Erosion by the Debing river has affected several areas in Poblung and Debing villages in East Siang district.

The surging water of the river because of heavy rainfall over the past few days eroded a large portion of the earth on the left bank of the river in Poblung. The continued soil erosion is posing

a serious threat to residences and horticulture gardens.

The river has also washed away many bamboo groves and large trees in its upper reach near the RCC bridge in Debing.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering on Monday visited the affected areas and instructed the rural works department to prepare schemes to control the soil erosion. He suggested to the department to create partial diversion of the flow of the river water by excavating the riverbed to prevent further erosion.

Ering also met the gaon burahs and the villagers of Debing and assured them that necessary fund would be granted under the FDR to protect the area from erosion by the river.