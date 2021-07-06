U/Subansiri without regular SP, says org

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 5 Jul: The Tagin Youth Organization in a memorandum to the home minister said that Upper Subansiri district is functioning without a regular SP to handle the rising law and order issues and the increasing menace of drug addiction in Daporijo.

“Juvenile drug addicts and other antisocial elements are still at large, especially during night hours,” it said.

The organization said that, although the Lower Subansiri SP has been given the dual charge of Upper Subansiri, the SP “has not attended the district but is using the vehicle of the Daporijo SP office in his present place of posting,” Ziro, in Lower Subansiri district.

The organization demanded that a new SP be transferred to Upper Subansiri.