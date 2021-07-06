FCI DGM highlights PMGKAY achievement

ITANAGAR, 5 Jul: Food Corporation of India (FCI) Deputy General Manager (R) Shivraj Singh on Monday highlighted the achievement made under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) launched by the government of India.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said that the PMGKAY has been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ameliorate the hardships faced by the poor due to the economic disruption caused by Covid-19.

“Under this scheme, foodgrains have been distributed free of cost @ 5 kg/person/month. The government of India allotted 8,403 mt rice per month for Phase 3 of the PMGKAY on 21 May and 21 June for Arunachal Pradesh. One hundred percent was achieved well before time and 8.4 lakh people have benefitted,” Singh said.

He informed that the central government has decided to continue the PMGKAY for another five months, beyond 21 June, “for which 21,000 mt rice has already been allocated for distribution in five months (July to November, 2021).”

“One hundred percent effort will be made by the FCI to distribute the entire allotted foodgrains,” he said.