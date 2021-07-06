Drive against Covid-19 SOP violators conducted

KHONSA, 5 Jul: The Tirap police realized a penalty of Rs 67,000 from 155 violators of the Covid-19 SOPs during a two-day special drive in the district which concluded on Monday.

Of the 155 violators, 120 persons were without a mask and 35 persons were penalized for spitting in public places.

SP Kardak Riba informed that the special drive was conducted in coordination with the town magistrate. “Enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour will continue in the days to come,” he said.

The SP appealed to all the people of the district to abide by the Covid-19 SOPs, and to take the Covid vaccine. (DIPRO)