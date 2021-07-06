Felix inaugurates PS in Yachuli

YACHULI, 5 Jul: Home Minister Bamang Felix inaugurated the newly established police station (PS) here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

The minister said that the establishment of the police station would facilitate better banking infrastructure “as police security is one of the most important requirements for establishing ATMs and banks.”

Terming the people of Yachuli peaceful, Felix said that “the fact that there were just 72 police cases in five years is a testimony to the peaceful existence of the people here.”

Reminding everyone of Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s vision for a drug-free state by 2022, he called for unified efforts by all in curtailing the drug menace in the state.

“Starting from home, 31 police personnel involved in drug rackets have been arrested, two terminated, while 29 remain suspended,” said.

He appealed to the citizens of the state to report suspicious movements and help the police nab drug peddlers.

Education Minister Taba Tedir, who was also present, highlighted some of the developmental initiatives and said that “the defunct Tago and Mai hydels have been repaired and have started generating revenue, besides providing electricity to the nearby areas.”

He informed that a transmission line from Hoj has been approved for commissioning to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Yachuli constituency.

“The Upper Yachuli area has always been backward in terms of education and infrastructural development. To bridge this gap and to provide the children of the area access to better education, a 36 crore model school has been sanctioned for Upper Yachuli,” Tedir said.

DGP RP Upadhyaya sought assistance from all informed citizens of the state in uprooting the drug menace.

“So far we have arrested more than 400 people in connection with drug peddling and consumption, and huge amounts of contraband materials have been seized,” he informed.

DIGP (WR) Kime Aya, Lower Subansiri SP Harsh Indora and Yachuli ZPM Joram Elyu also spoke.

Among others, DC Somcha Lowang, ZPC Likha Sangchhore, and DFO Abhinav Kumar were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)