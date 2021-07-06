PVSLN Murty is new NEDFi CMD

ITANAGAR, 5 Jul: PVSLN Murty has joined as the new chairman and managing director (CMD) of the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi).

Murty, the chief general manager and chief strategy officer of the State Bank of India (SBI), brings with him 40 years of rich commercial and development banking experience in diverse and varied areas

of financial system, according to a NEDFi release.

Prior to joining the NEDFi, Murty was posted as the chief strategy officer of the SBI based in the corporate office in Mumbai.