Containment zone notified

MANI, 5 Jul: Following detection of clustering Covid-19 positive cases, the Papum Pare district administration has notified Mani village, starting from Pomya Nallah to Chipu Nallah, excluding the government secondary school, as a micro-containment zone for 14 days, beginning Monday.

The villagers have been instructed to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and cooperate with the medical teams in conducting RAT tests and contact tracing.

The residents of the village have been put under home quarantine upto 19 July. (DIPRO)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR