Containment zone notified

MANI, 5 Jul: Following detection of clustering Covid-19 positive cases, the Papum Pare district administration has notified Mani village, starting from Pomya Nallah to Chipu Nallah, excluding the government secondary school, as a micro-containment zone for 14 days, beginning Monday.

The villagers have been instructed to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and cooperate with the medical teams in conducting RAT tests and contact tracing.

The residents of the village have been put under home quarantine upto 19 July. (DIPRO)