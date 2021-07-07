Containment zone notified

ITANAGAR, 6 Jul: The ICR administration has notified Medical Colony in Kankar Nallah, in the Model Village area of Naharlagun, as a micro-containment zone, following detection of 15 Covid-19 positive cases in the area.

Those who tested positive have been put under home isolation for 14 days.

The DC has directed the DMO to immediately collect samples of the primary and secondary contacts for Covid-19 tests after shifting all positive cases to the Covid care centre.

Entry to and exit from the area have been restricted and no unauthorized persons will be allowed in without prior permission from the ICR DC/DMO/DSO, the order read.

Movement of people for supply of essential items and other emergency services shall be regulated and police/security guards shall be deployed by the SP to regulate the movement, it said.

The DMO/DSO will carry out rapid antigen/RT-PCR/TrueNat tests on all the residents as per the SOP and issue instructions as to the period of quarantine. (DIPRO)