Containment zones notified

BOLENG, 7 Jul: The Siang district administration has notified Riga Mobuk (Segment 2) and Mongku as micro-containment zones for two weeks, starting Wednesday, following detection of 14 Covid-19 cases during an intensive random testing session.

Riga PHC MO Dr Tonu Taki said that the residents of the areas have been put under home quarantine for two weeks and regular health assessment will be undertaken.

Meanwhile, the Riga ZPM along with the GP and members of the Humbung Hiram Bane Kebang has urged all high-risk and primary contacts to get tested as soon as possible. (DIPRO)